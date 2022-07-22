ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will speak at the national convention of Parents of Murdered Children Friday morning. The group supports families who lost a loved one to homicide. POMC offers resources and legal services to victims’ parents, siblings and children.
Mayor Jones will address the group just two days after St. Louis Metropolitan Police reported 97 homicides have occurred so far this year.
POMC has a St. Louis Chapter with monthly support group meetings. Some services come with age requirements.
Parents of Murdered Children – St. Louis Chapter
Support Group Meetings
3rd Tuesday every month
6:30 – 8 p.m. CDT
BJC Christian Hospital Northeast
Community Room
11133 Dunn Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63136
Chapter Leader: Flora Fazio
(636) 240-7534
florafazio@aol.com
https://pomc.org/chapters/saint-louis-area-wide-chapter/