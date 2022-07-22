ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will speak at the national convention of Parents of Murdered Children Friday morning. The group supports families who lost a loved one to homicide. POMC offers resources and legal services to victims’ parents, siblings and children.

Mayor Jones will address the group just two days after St. Louis Metropolitan Police reported 97 homicides have occurred so far this year.

POMC has a St. Louis Chapter with monthly support group meetings. Some services come with age requirements.

Parents of Murdered Children – St. Louis Chapter

Support Group Meetings

3rd Tuesday every month

6:30 – 8 p.m. CDT

BJC Christian Hospital Northeast

Community Room

11133 Dunn Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63136



Chapter Leader: Flora Fazio

(636) 240-7534

florafazio@aol.com

https://pomc.org/chapters/saint-louis-area-wide-chapter/