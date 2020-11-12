Mayor Krewson announces $1.25 million available in additional CARES Act funding for small businesses

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Thursday there is $1.25 Million available in additional CARES Act funding for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Krewson said those businesses will soon be able to begin applying for $5,000 grants through a continued partnership with St. Louis Development Corporation.

The grants come from $1.25 million in federal CARES Act dollars Krewson secured following last week’s meeting of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

The additional money adds to the previous $4 million in CARES Act funding received to support struggling small businesses resulting in $5,000 grants for 800 local businesses.

Krewson said of the available funding, 50 percent will be reserved for businesses located within areas designated as Promise Zones, Opportunity Zones, and/or Neighborhood Revitalization Stabilization areas.

Two hundred of the grants will be awarded to businesses in the hospitality industry,

including restaurants, bars, coffee shops, caterers, banquet facilities, entertainment venues, wedding planners, and wedding photographers.

Food truck operators are eligible if the operator has a physical facility (kitchen) located within the city.

Small businesses can begin submitting applications Monday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

Applications will be accepted until all grant funds are exhausted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the Small Business Grant Fund or to see if your small business is eligible, visit sldc-grants@stlouis-mo.gov.