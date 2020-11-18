Mayor Krewson announces she is not seeking a second term in office

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson is not seeking a second term in office. She made the announcement during press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“I love St. Louis. I will always put it first. Elections are about the future. I know St. Louis. We have the talent and the heart to build a better St. Louis,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson. “It is my huge honor to be the first, but there will be other women mayors in St. Louis.”

Krewson mentioned the pandemic, racial unrest, and the high murder rate as some of the challenges of her term. She says that she is rooting for the next mayor of St. Louis, whoever that may be, and did not make an endorsement.

More COVID-19 restrictions were expected to come in this press conference to match St. Louis County’s stricter guidelines. The mayor mentioned that the pandemic is a challenge for the region but did not make any new announcements on COVID-19 restrictions.