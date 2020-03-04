Mayor Krewson endorses Biden in Democratic primary

ST. LOUIS – Less than a week before the Missouri Primary, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic Primary.

Krewson took to Twitter Wednesday morning to make the announcement, calling for “unity and civility.”

As the results from Super Tuesday continue trickling in, Biden leads the race to be his party’s nominee for president. As of early Wednesday afternoon, Biden has 555 pledged delegates, Sen. Bernie Sanders has 489 delegates, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren has 61 delegates. It takes 1,991 delegates to clinch the nomination.

Biden will be holding events in St. Louis and Kansas City this coming Saturday. According to a statement from the campaign, Biden will lay out his vision for America during the rallies.

Biden’s event in St. Louis is on Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. The location of the rally was not disclosed, but you can RSVP to the community event here. Later that day, the former vice president is traveling to Kansas City. He will be at the WWI Museum and Memorial at 4:15 pm. Tell event organizers that you are going by clicking this link.

The Missouri Primary is Tuesday, March 10.