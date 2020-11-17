Village of tiny houses near Downtown St. Louis will provide homes for homeless

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson revealed the tiny house project near downtown Tuesday which is an innovative program for those currently living on the streets. It is funded by federal CARES act money.

Krewson said 50 of the tiny houses will be placed at the former St. Louis RV Park at 900 N. Jefferson Avenue.

Unhoused individuals in St. Louis will be given a tiny house to help get them off the streets.

“Each tiny house has a bed, desk, chair, heating, and air conditioning,” Krewson said. “The site will have wifi, full bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities, and meals.”

The houses are 40 single units and 10 double units, two of which are ADA compliant.

They are for both men and women.

The first year of the property lease, construction of the homes and other related expenses are being covered by a $600,000 investment from federal CARES act funding which has to be used for COVID-related expenses.

“Certainly folks are more vulnerable to COVID if here on the street in a group setting,” Krewson said.

Krewson said this is a forward-thinking, innovative, and efficient approach to housing that has been done in other cities but not St. Louis.

“Tiny houses are a lot safer and more secure and comfortable than living in a tent on the street,” Krewson said.

The mayor sees this project as temporary help for people.

“Having people living in tiny homes is not the goal,” Krewson said. “It’s the first step towards moving people off the street and towards a successful future.”

Krewson said the homes will have onsite case management, supervision, and access to wrap-around services.

The project is planned to be up and running by Dec. 1.