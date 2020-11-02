Mayor Krewson requesting additional CARES Act Funding

ST. LOUIS- Mayor Lyda Krewson is requesting additional CARES Act funding to help families, residents, and businesses during COVID-19. 

Mayor Krewson announced a $64 million funding package, including $35.2 million in federal CARES Act funding and other funding.

Krewson is going to ask the Board of Estimate and Apportionment to approve the funding transfer. 

Here is a breakdown of what Krewson wants:

  • An additional $500,000 in utility assistance through a continued partnership with Cool Down & Heat Up St. Louis.
  • An additional $680,000 in assistance for City childcare providers, facilities, and early childhood care through a continued partnership with the St. Louis Mental Health Board.
  • An additional $1.2 million in assistance for the City’s Small Business Grant Fund.

The Board of E & A will consider Mayor Krewson’s requests when it meets virtually for a special meeting on Wednesday, November 4 at 11 a.m. 

