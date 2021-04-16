Mayor Krewson says goodbye during final Facebook broadcast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson has been delivering COVID-19 stats and more news through her “Live with Lyda” Facebook broadcasts. They happen nearly every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2:00 pm. Today’s show was her last and she took some time to say goodbye to viewers and share some of her top memorable moments while in office.

Krewson says that one of her most memorable days was the day she was sworn in on April 18, 2017. A few more of her favorite days included turning over the 100 acre NGA site to the federal government, the Taylor family announcing that they are bringing Major League Soccer to St. Louis and the day the Wheel at Union Station opened.

Two more days stuck out to her as memorable but challenging. The day stay-at-home orders were put into place because of COVID on March 23, 2020. Then on June 1 2020, four police officers were shot and one retired police captain was killed.

“That was terrible, the worst day in my administration,” said Krewson.

Krewson is still positive about St. Louis and the city’s future. The city is under construction and the benefits are good for everyone.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as the mayor of St. Louis. It has been challenging but fun, nine out of ten days. I am very proud of our accomplishments. I think that together we have managed as well as possible through this COVID crisis. I also think we have a lot of momentum that continues to build in the city of St. Louis. So far this year there has been almost a half-billion dollars in construction permits issued in the city of St. Louis.

Of course, there are big projects, but there are many, many small projects. People that are fixing up their house, getting a new roof, remodeling their bathroom. That continues to say that people have confidence in their city because they are investing in their city.

We continue to have many people who want to live in our great neighborhoods that have parks close by. There are 109 parks in St. Louis.

That momentum is important for jobs. That construction activity means a lot of good jobs for a lot of people,” said Mayor Krewson.

Krewson said that she will miss being mayor. But, she isn’t sure what will come next during retirement. Just that she will have more time to relax.

“I will really miss this. It has been an honor. I will take a lot of walks and go to the coffee shop more. I really don’t know. But, I am rooting for the next mayor,” said Mayor Krewson.

Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones will be sworn in on Tuesday, April 20, 2020.

Mayr Krewson posted this picture of her last cabinet meeting with this caption, “During my Administration’s final Cabinet meeting this morning, I personally thanked the extraordinary public servants who’ve been by my side these last four years. They’ve stepped up every time to move our City forward and do what needed to be done to serve our constituents. Couldn’t have done it without each and every one of them.”

