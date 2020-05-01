Mayor Krewson shuts down homeless camp in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A homeless encampment in downtown St. Louis must shutdown by 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The pop-up tent camp is outside City Hall near Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office people moved in while COVID-19 restrictions were being put in place.

The mayor says she made the call to break up the camp because of “social distancing” guidelines. She says housing is available at several facilities.

But those who are living in the camp say they’re taking precautions and they’re not convinced the city is offering anything better.

Previous Story: