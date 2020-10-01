Mayor Krewson to announce Halloween guidelines for St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – Just like every other activity or holiday since the pandemic we will have to pivot and change the way we do things for Halloween. St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson is scheduled to announce the guidelines for Halloween today at 11:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, Illinois has already released its guidelines for the spooky celebration. Some of those include hayrides and orchard visits being allowed but no haunted houses.

Of course, Halloween is not just for the kids the guidelines in the Illinois phase for restore plan also suggest adults should avoid those crowded costume parties at home is it at bars.

Some people are already getting creative with ways to continue to put out the candy. One of those is a woman suggesting trunk or treat type set ups or tables in parking lots to allow the young trick-or-treaters the chance to pick up their own candy and cut down on exposure to others.

Health experts also warning you to still wear a medical or cloth mask because costume masks are not as protective.

