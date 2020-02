A Loop trolley makes its way down Delmar Blvd., during the last day of operation of the failed, 2.2 mile streetcar. The U.S. government paid for about two-thirds of the $51.5 million Loop Trolley, a system running from University City’s Delmar Loop to the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis. The system opened in November of 2018 after years of delays. The trolley system says it needs nearly $1 million to keep operating since ridership has been low, but no one has come forward to save the system. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS - Bi-state commissioners derailed the future of the loop trolley last week and now the St. Louis officials are now urging them to reconsider.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, Mayor Lyda Krewson says if there is a way to not owe back $25 million dollars, we should figure it out.

Krewson wants the Bi-State Development Agency board to reconsider a rejected plan to re-start and operate the loop trolley with unspent federal grant money.