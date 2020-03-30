Mayor Krewson wants to keep St. Louis City Hall open for now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says around 50 city employees are on self-quarantine and some of them are being tested for COVID-19. While the mayor wants to keep city hall access open to the public for now, others say now it's time to change that.

At present, the city is not saying what offices the employees worked in or if they were in contact with the public.

But the mayor's office says keeping the building open doesn't present any public danger because there are so few people here right now.

Many of the departments are operating with a skeleton crew, and citizens are still being allowed into city hall to conduct business

St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed is one of those who say this needs to stop now.



The mayor’s spokesman says St. Louis is a big city and that the functions of government must continue, and that the leadership must still be at city hall fulfilling their decision-making roles.