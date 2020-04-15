St. Louis extends stay-at-home orders amid COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson is sharing the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during her regularly scheduled Facebook Live chats. She hosts them every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2:00 pm.

The city’s stay-at-home order will be extended, according to an announcement by Mayor Krewson. The decision on the new expiration date has not yet been made.

St. Louis County Executive Page spoke inside the county courthouse in Clayton on Wednesday morning. He did not mince words, saying we still have a lot ahead of us in fighting COVID-19 and that the virus will go on for a long time. He said that the stay-at-home orders there could be extended into May.

The governor’s stay-at-home order is expected to expire on April, 24. Franklin County is working on a plan to reopen some businesses by April, 25. They say that the caseload is low there.

There are now 723 cases and 26 deaths in the city of St. Louis. Mayor Krewson says that 71 percent of the COVID 19 cases in the city are African American. You can see the latest the latest COVID-19 data provided by St. Louis here.