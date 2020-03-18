A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson confirmed Wednesday the city of St. Louis has its second case of coronavirus.

“With this case, there’s reason to believe there is community exposure. This individual continued to go to work in the City while exhibiting symptoms”, she tweeted.

While we still don't have any detected signs of community transmission at this time, this case underscores the importance of what our healthcare professionals have been telling us.



If you have ANY cold or flu-like symptoms, don't go to work & seek medical attention. #COVID19 — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 18, 2020

The first case was reported Monday afternoon during a press conference. A St. Louis University Student who traveled abroad affected by the virus.

St. Louis University President Dr. Fred Pestello said this individual and another student traveled together and shared off-campus housing.

For additional information on the city’s COVID-19 response, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19.