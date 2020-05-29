Mayor of St. Louis shares plan to spend $64 million in stimulus and grants to fight COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson expects the pandemic to continue to be a long term economic problem. She has outlined a proposal to submit to the Board of Aldermen to spend $64 million in grants to help fight the virus and help people who may have lost their job or business. This money includes money from the CARES Act, FEMA, and several other grants.

St. Louis received $35 million from the federal CARES act on May 6, 2020. It was distributed by the state of Missouri. Krewson says that the city should have received $17 million dollars more. She says that the number is based on the amount per capita than St. Louis County received. The city of St. Louis is working with Missouri to get those funds.

Mayor Krewson shared her outline of proposed spending during the press conference. She says the St. Louis Health Department will get $7 million under this proposal. This will help increase staff, add technology, and add to contact tracing efforts. These funds will also go to support early childhood education, telehealth centers, and housing assistance for people living with AIDS.

The Human Services Department will get about $18 million dollars. Much of this money will go to help with housing assistance because of an expectation that high unemployment may force some people out of their homes. This includes $5 million in rental and mortgage assistance, $3 million in utility assistance, $2 million for rapid rehousing assistance. Some of these funds will go to help prevent homelessness.

The stay-at-home order has devastated small businesses. Mayor Krewson says that she would like to offer $4 million in small business support through the St. Louis Development Corporation.

Mayor Krewson says that $13 million will go to purchase PPE, test kits, and cleaning supplies. This money will also help expand testing in the city. The mayor expects to spend $2 million on test kits.