Mayor Tishaura Jones leading effort to provide 500 jobs for St. Louis youth

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones is gathering local businesses and community leaders to help provide about 500 summer jobs for St. Louis youth.

Jones’ effort will be adding to the list of employment opportunities from the STL Youth Jobs program.

STL Youth Jobs provides paid work experience, job readiness, financial literacy training, and career and mentoring services to area youth ages 15-24 that live in eligible neighborhoods and

municipalities in St. Louis City and North St. Louis County.

Applicants will be enrolled, trained, and matched to employers based on interest, ability, and accessibility.

Participants are allowed to work up to 160 hours and will earn $10.50-$12.50 per hour. Work will begin as soon as June 1.

Youth interested in a summer job can complete an application here.

This summer, STL Youth Jobs is seeking in-person and virtual opportunities to keep up with CDC guidelines and local public health restrictions related to COVID-19.

Businesses interested in providing summer work experiences for St. Louis youth can sign up to fund and/or provide jobs here. It costs $2,600 to fund one program participant, including their salary, job training, financial literacy education, and job coaching.