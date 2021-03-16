Mayor warns against opening too soon on anniversary of St. Louis City’s first suspected COVID case

ST. LOUIS – Today, March 16, marks one year since St. Louis City reported its first suspected case of COVID-19.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city’s response has been a balancing act. Krewson thanked front-line workers and remembered the 439 St. Louisans who died from COVID-19 in the past year. She said more and more people are being vaccinated, but she added that officials must be cautious about relaxing COVID restrictions as the city continues to recover.

“It has been a heck of a year for all of you, I know, and for all of our businesses. We have, I think, responded deliberately to keep people safe, and to keep healthy, and also try to keep as many people employed as possible,” Krewson said.

She said that 1,700 vaccine doses were administered at Saturday’s vaccination event and she expects to announce a “mega vaccination” event sometime this week.

Although Phase 3 started in Missouri Monday, the city is still focusing on people 65-years-old and older with underlying health conditions because so many in that group have not yet been vaccinated.