Mazda rewards Missouri nurse with new car for pandemic help

ST. LOUIS – After thousands of entries, the Mazda Heros Program rewarded a Missouri nurse practitioner with a new car for her help on the frontlines.

When the pandemic began, Tonnya Taggart was furloughed from the clinic she worked at.

Taggart soon decided to go where she was needed most, the areas hit the hardest by COVID in the United States: on the east coast and Louisiana.

“I work in a clinic here in the St. Louis area and it was early April when I went to the east coast and they were having their COVID crisis there,” Taggart said. “Just decided I’d help in Maryland and I did that for 13 weeks. It was rough at that time.”

In October, the Mazda Heroes Program took submissions and received more than 1,000 entries.

People nominated family and friends for their contributions to the community.

Jon Ceretto heard about Mazda’s promotion and nominated Tonnya as a hero.

“She went to the east coast capital region Washington DC region and she went and worked at a hospital for 13 weeks,” Ceretto said. “We talked every night. It was just brutal.”

Sara Batchelor, the general manager at Bommarito Mazda West County said people like Tonnya are who Mazda wants to honor because she jumped when the opportunity was present.

“She didn’t have to go all over the country helping with COVID, but she felt like she needed to,” Batchelor said.

“We all in healthcare are working hard right now and it’s been the roughest year in my 35 years of healthcare,” Taggart said. “We’ve had some really tough times and without all my co-workers and peers and without him I couldn’t have done it. It’s just been a hard year for all of us.”