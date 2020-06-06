Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 789deaths/ 14,057 cases IL: 5,736 deaths/ 124,759 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

McAllen man who waved chainsaw at protesters charged with assault

News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN — A man who was seen waving a chainsaw and shouting racial slurs at protesters in McAllen is under police custody and is facing charges.

According to police, Daniel Peña, 44, was arrested on Friday and is charged with assault and four counts of deadly conduct, two class A misdemeanors.

Peña’s bond is set at $17,000.

In a viral video, Peña was seen waving a chainsaw at a McAllen protest. Additionally, Peña shouted racial slurs at protesters. The incident happened on Friday in downtown McAllen.

On Saturday, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling condemned the act on Twitter and stated “we will not tolerate such conduct in our City of McAllen.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News