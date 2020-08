ST. LOUIS – St. Louisans Mark and Patricia McCloskey are due in court Monday morning.

The couple made headlines across the world after they were photographed pointing guns at protesters who walked past their home Central West End on June 28.

The protestors said they were on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house.

The McCloskey’s are charged with “unlawful use of a weapon”. They both have separate court hearings in St. Louis.

The McCloskeys claimed they feared for their lives.