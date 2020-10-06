Mark and Patricia McCloskey face new court hearing Tuesday

CLAYTON, Mo. – Mark and Patricia McCloskey acing felony charges after pointing guns at protestors who were walking past their home will make an appearance in a St. Louis courtroom Tuesday. facing

The McCloskey’s made their first court appearance in this case back in August. At that point, the case was continued and the couple’s attorney Joel Schwartz said that a continuance was granted because the case had not gone before a grand jury.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has charged both Mark and Patricia McCloskey with the class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon. The couple pointed guns at protestors back in June who were marching through their gated neighborhood on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

The Mccloskeys say they feared for their safety and their attorney argues that they are not guilty of any felony offenses.

Recently, the city counselor announced that protestors in the case who were facing charges for allegedly breaking through a locked gate and trespassing would not be prosecuted.

Governor Parson has said that he would pardon the McCloskey if they’re convicted because they were protecting their home.