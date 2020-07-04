McCloskeys issue statement after Friday night’s peaceful protest

Protesters walk on Highway 64, closing the Interstate during a march in St. Louis on Friday, July 3, 2020. The protest march also marched past the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple that aimed weapons at protesters marching past their home on June 28, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – Mark and Patricia McCloskey issued a statement via their lawyer Saturday after Friday night’s peaceful protest in the Central West End near their home.

Al Watkins, the couple’s lawyer, said his clients have seen an outpouring of support from far and wide.

“Support for the simple proposition that those who protect their families and their homes on their property are acting lawfully and in conformity with the fundamental tenets upon which our nation was built came from around the world.”

The McCloskeys had police near their home during the protest Friday night.

“The City saw fit to permit the City police under the leadership of Captain John Hayden to do that which police do best, serve and protect,” Watkins said. “Left unchecked by political appeasement, Captain Hayden was present on the scene, respectful of the rights of protesters and respectful of the rights of property owners.”

Watkins and the McCloskeys illustrated the duality of their views on policing, saying “in this day of a one dimensional social media driven world, the millions of good deeds conducted daily by law enforcement in our country are shrouded in social media secrecy and replaced with far and few between images demonstrating where law enforcement may have fallen short of the mark.”

In the final third of the statement Watkins likens the Black Lives Matter cry for change to the improvements made in business and the upkeep of a car.

“The finest restaurants in the world upgrade their menus. The most expensive cars in the world require maintenance. Indeed, on this Independence Day, we all need to listen and actually hear the message of BLM, renew our faith in the Constitutional rights which inure to the benefit of all, and offer up a word of gratitude for those who supported the ability of both the message and our Constitution to coexist. Without one, there is not the other,” Watkins said.

Read the full statement here.