McCloskeys say that they face threats after RNC appearance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The lawyer for a St. Louis couple criminally charged after pointing guns at protesters marching to the mayor’s home in June says that they have been threatened in intimidated since appearing at the Republican National Convention Monday. Mark and Patricia McCloskey said that they had a “God-given right” to defend themselves and their property. Additional security measures have been put into place.

“My clients will not shake like small dogs passing razor blades,” writes lawyer Albert Watkins. “Instead their resolve to stand true to their core constitutionally protected beliefs are steeled,” added Watkins.

The McCloskey couple reinforced the theme outlined in President Donald Trump’s campaign ads, in which the Republican president paints his opponent as complicit with looting and violence that has taken place in some cities in recent months amid the vast majority of peaceful protests for racial justice.

Watkins says that the McCloskeys will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.

The McCloskey case drew Trump’s attention, especially after Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed felony unlawful use of a weapon charges in July. Trump considered the charges an “egregious abuse of power,” his press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said.

Latest headlines: