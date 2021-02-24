McCloskeys speak at second amendment rally at Missouri capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The couple accused of confronting protestors with their guns this summer took center stage at a second amendment rally at the state capitol this morning.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey spoke for about ten minutes in the capitol rotunda.

The rally featured guest speakers like Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Rep. Jered Taylor, and State Sen. Eric Burlison.

Rep. Taylor is sponsoring HB 85 which establishes the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” which creates additional protections to the right to bear arms.

Sen. Burlison is sponsoring SB 39 which allows the concealed carry of firearms on public transportation systems and the transporting of nonfunctioning or unloaded firearms on public buses.

The rally was organized by Concerned Citizens of Missouri.