McCluer High School teacher charged with having sexual contact with student

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a teacher Friday for having sexual contact with a student.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, police were notified that a teacher at McCluer High Schoohad made inappropriate communication via social media with a student between January 1 and February 13.

Investigators discovered there had been sexual contact between the teacher and student during that time frame.

Florissant police worked with the Ferguson-Florissant School District and the Missouri Division of Family Services during the investigation.

The district confirmed Williams worked as the in-school suspension supervisor. He was placed on leave earlier this month after the district received complaints.

On Friday, police arrested 29-year-old Willie Williams. He’s being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The school district released the following statement on the matter:

Good Evening McCluer Family, When the Ferguson-Florissant School District shared our comprehensive safety and security plan in August, we committed to clear communication. I am honoring that commitment by writing to share information that affects our McCluer Comet family. Today, Florissant Police charged our ISS supervisor with sexual contact with a student. Administration learned of allegations of inappropriate contact with a student on February 3 and the staff member was immediately placed on leave. A hotline call was placed that day to Children’s Division of Social Services alerting them of the reported incident. Police were contacted by Children’s Division after the report was made. District administration learned this afternoon that the staff member was charged today. We know it is important to keep you informed of incidents that occur involving McCluer students and staff. Your child’s safety is our first priority. Please remind your child to report any unsafe situation or rumors to a trusted adult or through our online reporting tool, www.psstworld.com. You can find a link on our district app, school website or directly on the PsstWorld website. Please contact me if you have further questions. Sincerely,

Cedric Gerald

Principal

