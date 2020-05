PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 02: McDonald’s fries are offered at McDonald’s at Made In America Festival on September 2, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mcdonald’s is throwing in extra fries if you buy on Fridays. It’s called, “Free fries on fry day.” The deal will run through June 28th.

You have to make at least a one-dollar purchase through the McDonald’s app. Then you can get a medium fry.

The limit is one order per customer at participating restaurants.