McDonald’s demolished in Belleville, students helping with rebuild

BELLEVILLE, Ill.– It’s demolition day for a McDonald’s in Belleville. The building on Carlyle Avenue was built in 1979 and is being replaced with a modern structure.

The demolition is expected to take two days. It was supposed to start earlier this week but was moved because of the rain.

The new building will feature advanced drive-thru and curbside pickup technology.

The location is owned by Jimmy Williams, the owner and operator of 20 local McDonald’s.

Williams is partnering with Belleville East High School and Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) to involve their students. There are opportunities for the architectural, business, and culinary students from SWIC a well as a work co-op program for high school students.

A ground-breaking on the new building is to follow at a yet to be determined date and time.