Mcdonald’s franchise owners partner with Urban League to feed families in need

ST. LOUIS – A group of Mcdonald’s franchise owners will partner with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to feed families in need.



The McDonald’s Metro Co-op represents 160 restaurants in the St. Louis region to date they have donated 1,100 cases of food worth $45,000 dollars

” We’re donating chocolate chip cookies and oatmeal cookies and shredded jack cheese. We have beef steaks which were on the bagels which were eliminated. We have all kinds of salads as well we’re donating. So quite a variety” said Bob Bauer, Restaurant Services Mgr.

The donation will be part of a food and toiletries giveaway scheduled for Saturday, May 2 from 12:00 p.m. until to 3:00 p.m. at Jamestown Mall.