McDonald’s hiring 260,000 people this summer

Need a job?

McDonald’s is beefing up staff this summer.

The fast food chain says it’s hiring 260,000 people for full- and part-time roles.

It comes as McDonald’s prepares to reopen its dining rooms after a majority were temporarily closed because of coronavirus.

In May, the company laid out the new safety precautions it will put in place with Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s USA president, saying in a statement:

“We are building on the processes already in place such as wellness checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the reopening of dining rooms.”

See McDonald’s full COVID-19 safety measures.

