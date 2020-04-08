MDC looking for volunteers to help survey 2020 bird migration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As birders prepare for the Great Migration and scientist need help with a survey.

Keep your eyes to the sky, the Great Migration will soon be underway.

There are 2.5 million birds that come to the United States or over the United States that go to Canada to breed. That happens all in the span of six weeks from now until May.

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants you to watch closely as part of the 2020 North American Breeding Bird survey.

Here’s how it works, pick one morning from May 27 - June 7 to go bird watching, then record every bird you observe within three minutes. Then drive to the next stop a half mile away and repeat the process over the 24.5-mile route. This may be best left to avid ornithologists since it requires being able to identify birds by sight and sound. You’ll also have to take a methodology training course, so you know how to record the data. Plus, you'll need reliable transportation since the route is 24.5 miles long.

But if you’re just beginning to bird or just looking for something that allows for social distancing outdoors the 'Great Missouri Birding Trail' can put you on the right path.

If you’d like to help with the breeding bird survey, reach out to, MDC Resource Scientist and MDC BBS Coordinator Janet Haslerig by email at Janet.Haslerig@mdc.mo.gov or call 573-522-4115, ext. 3198.