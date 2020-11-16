MDC reports slight drop in number of deer harvested during firearms opening weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A preliminary report from the Missouri Department of Conservation reveals deer hunters harvested 80,525 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of the fall firearms deer season in comparison to last year’s 88,760.

According to the MDC, the counties that came out on top for opening weekend were Howell (1,499), Bollinger (1,453), and Franklin (1,446.)

MDC attributes the drop in deer harvested to poor weather during the November 14-15th period.

For those who missed the opening weekend, upcoming opportunities are as follows:

“The November portion of firearms deer season continues through Nov. 24. Archery season resumes Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2021. The late youth portion runs. Nov. 27-29. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-6 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, 2021.”

Click here to find more details and information on harvest totals.