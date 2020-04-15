Meals for Meds support local restaurants, first responders and healthcare workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - During this Coronavirus outbreak, many restaurants are trying to provide healthy meals for first responders.

“I wanted to start serving the hospital communities, not just Barnes that’s close to us but more than that,” said John Perkins, owner Juniper restaurant.

Wednesday afternoon at Juniper restaurant they were preparing to go meals for curbside pickup.

They’re providing the service Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to – 8 p.m.

The idea has hit a cord with local restaurants to give back.

The mealsformeds.info site, is trying to help local restaurants and healthcare workers at hospitals.

"It’s a win-win situation,” said Perkins. “You can have the public provide money and donations to restaurants, which they’re in desperate need of. Then those restaurants can take that donation money keep their employees employed and busy and then delivering them to hospitals where we have nurses and doctors and other workers also in need working long hours. They’re highly stressed out often undernourished.”

The website and restaurant collaboration is helping hand to aid first responders.

“We’ve joined local restaurants in the meals for meds program,” said William Roth, owner West End Grill & Pub. “We have a dedicated neighbor who runs the infections disease program at St. Luke’s. So, we’ll be giving food to them as well as Barnes Jewish. Well they got to eat, and we got to keep them healthy. we can’t keep the virus away from them, but we make food. we nourish people and they need to eat.”

“By the end of today we’ll have done 240 meals in six days,” said Perkins. “Yeah, we’re making progress, so we’ve doubled up this week.”

Most of those meals are going to the BJC Barnes complex and St. Luke’s Hospital.

The group is working to add SLU, Mercy and Christian Hospital Northeast.