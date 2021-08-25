DePaul cardiovascular team using minimally invasive techniques

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Technology is allowing cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons at SSM Health DePaul Hospital to use the newest approaches to heart surgeries.

Most heart surgeries such as heart valve replacement and heart repairs can be done with minimum ally invasive techniques. The outcomes are the same or better than open heart surgery and patients are able to return to their previous life faster.

Dr. Tayfun Garbuz, a cardiothoracic surgeon at DePaul Hospital, says minimally invasive surgeries mean, “smaller incisions which are about two inches, which are in the front of the chest or the side of the chest to repair heart valves and replace heart valves have become more and more on demand.”

Dr. Garbuz says the risks of minimally invasive surgery are greatly reduced because of the smaller surgical footprint.

“I think it’s important for patients to be informed and to actually ask for these procedures when they see a doctor because a lot of the time there’s only a certain number of centers that perform these procedures and the patients are not informed about them they don’t think about asking if there’s another approach if there’s a better minimally invasive approach to this.”

