Hyperbaric oxygen spells relief for those suffering with chronic wounds

ST. LOUIS – For millions of Americans, a chronic or non-healing wound is more than a bother – it carries serious complications and risks, from pain and infection to disability and amputation. A wound care team can help manage complicated wound problems while maximizing the body’s natural ability to mend itself.

Latunija Glenn’s recovery from cancer brought about another major health issue – a chronic wound on her thigh that would not heal.

She consulted with a radiation oncologist who recommended she undergo hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO) at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles.

HBO is a treatment in which the patient breathes 100% pure oxygen while inside a pressurized chamber. HBO therapy can help reduce swelling, fight infection, build new blood vessels, and produce healthy tissue. The air pressure inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber is about two and a half times greater than sea level pressure. This high pressure (“hyperbaric”) dose of oxygen assists in the healing process, stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, and improves circulation.

Latunija’s HBO treatment was rigorous and required a big commitment on her part – totaling 89 visits. Her commitment to healing the wound paid off! Latunija now experiences a higher quality of life and is thankful to the St. Joe’s staff who supported her in becoming a patient success story!

