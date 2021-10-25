Medical Minute: Knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke

ST. LOUIS – World Stroke Day is October 29, 2021, and focuses on improving awareness of stroke symptoms with an emotional campaign that aims to highlight what can be saved if we all know the signs of stroke and call for an ambulance immediately.

Dr. Ashish Nanda, an interventionalist with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, says when somebody has a stroke, every second is crucial. As brain tissues and millions of neurons begin to fade away, time could not be more precious. Take the stroke health risk assessment here.

The acronym BE FAST is used as one of the tools to bring awareness:

B – Balance: Sudden Loss of balance or coordination

E – Eyes: Sudden visual changes or double vision or loss of seeing in one eye

F – Face: One or both sides of the face droops when asked to smile

A – Arms: With both arms raised, one sides drifts downward

S – Speech: Slurred or garbled speech, difficulty repeating simple phrases

T – Time: Active a Code Stroke right away to a Level I stroke center

St. Clare Hospital in Fenton has Level I Stroke Center designation, meaning they offer a full spectrum of neuroendovascular care including therapy, clot removal, neuro-intensive care unit, dedicated stroke unit, and neurological services on-site. If you believe you or someone you know is having a stroke, Dr. Nanda says to call 911 immediately. EMS operators are trained to know the signs of stroke and take the patient directly to a Level I Stroke Center like St. Clare Hospital.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.