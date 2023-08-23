BRIDGETON, Mo. – The OB Care Center at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton is a full-service prenatal care center that provides 24/7 care to moms-to-be and accepts patients at every stage of pregnancy.

With a state-of-the-art facility staffed by experienced health care providers, the OB Care Center supports patients along their journey to motherhood to ensure patients and their babies receive the best possible care.

The OB Care Center utilizes a multidisciplinary team of providers to support patients, including obstetricians, nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives, registered nurses, and social workers. The team also includes support from maternal financial counselors to help patients without insurance obtain insurance coverage for themselves and their babies.

“We accept patients regardless of insurance status,” said Dr. Carolyn J. Pryor, medical director of the OB Care Center.

Dr. Pryor and her team are working to break barriers by providing comprehensive support to expectant mothers.

“We screen them for other needs, such as housing, or food, or transportation, and we connect them with community-based organizations to address those needs,” she said.

Should a patient have a high-risk pregnancy or delivery, DePaul Hospital has on-site experts from SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and maternal-fetal experts from SLUCare Physician Group to support the care of each patient.

The Family Birthplace at SSM Health DePaul Hospital recently completed renovations of the Labor & Delivery department, so all phases of childbirth, including labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum procedures, take place in the same, specifically designed private suites.

To learn more about the OB Care Center at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, click here.

