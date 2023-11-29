ST. LOUIS – The Danis Pediatrics Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital provides outpatient primary care for children from newborn to 18 years old. The longtime clinic at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital recently opened a new location in Tower Grove to be able to give more access to innovative pediatric care.

Dr. Ken Haller, a SLUCare pediatrician, says the new location is meant to support more families in St. Louis.

“We have families who sometimes have transportation issues. They may have to take a bus or get a ride from someone else,” he said. “And if they know that there’s a pediatric doctor right in their neighborhood that they can take their kids to, that just makes life a lot easier for them.”

Danis Pediatrics provides primary care but also gives each family more time in appointments to give attention to the resources each family may need for health and quality of life. Key services include Connection and Resource Equity Services (CARES), Foreign Adoption Clinic and Educational Services (FACES), parenting programs, reading programs, and so much more.

Dr. Haller says this commitment to support the whole family is key to ensuring the well-being of the pediatric patient.

“They will see a few people who will ask a lot of questions, spend a lot of time with them, and really drill down into problems in ways that our patients, frankly, really appreciate,” Haller said.

