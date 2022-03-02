SSM Health Medical Minute: Bone health specialists at SSM Health Physical Therapy locations

ST. LOUIS – Osteoporosis affects more women over age 50 than breast cancer, heart attack, and stroke combined.

The Bone Health Clinic at SSM Health DePaul Hospital offers a comprehensive treatment program that helps identify osteoporosis and then works with a dedicated physical therapy team on exercises to help with core strengthening, balance coordination, and, most importantly, fall prevention. More than 80% of osteoporosis patients are women; while 20% are men.

Matt Bruns, an orthopedic nurse practitioner at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, says the goal is to reduce fractures. Osteoporosis is a disease that thins and weakens the bones. Bones become fragile and fracture or break easily, especially bones in the wrist, hip, and spine. Sometimes bones can be so brittle that a fall or even mild stresses like bending over or coughing can cause a fracture.

Osteoporosis means the creation of new bone doesn’t keep up with the loss of old bone. The Bone Health Clinic is in place to help diagnose osteoporosis and offer advanced medications, nutrition plans, and exercise routines to help rebuild bone density. Physical therapy can be offered to provide weight-bearing, resistance, and balance exercises at many of the SSM Health Physical Therapy locations around the St. Louis metro area.

Fractures and breaks can have a profound impact on quality of life. Recovery can take longer and may mean loss of confidence in daily activities or the addition of medical devices such as walkers or canes. As we age, reflexes have slowed over time, making them less able to react quickly to a sudden shift in body position.

The Bone Clinic at SSM Health DePaul Hospital focuses on building back bone density to avoid future fractures or breaks. Most of the SSM Health Physical Therapy locations around the St. Louis Metro area offer a resident therapist focused on bone programs within the therapy center.

If you would like to learn more about the Bone Health Clinic or be seen by a Bone Health specialist, call 314-291-7200 and ask for the clinic.

Understanding your risk for osteoporosis is important.

