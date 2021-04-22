SSM Health Medical Minute – Bronchoscopy Can Better Detect Lung Cancer

ST. LOUIS – A bronchoscopy is a visual examination of the airways using a narrow, flexible fiberscope inserted through the nose or mouth, or occasionally through a tracheostomy.

At SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, pulmonologist Dr. Suman Vaddi says the navigational bronchoscopy better detects lung cancer diagnosis and staging in one procedure rather than the traditional method which may include multiple visits for tests. The bronchoscopy allows him to use minimally invasive process to push a fiber optic camera connected to a video processor and light source. This allows him to visualize the airway and the picture to be displayed on a monitor screen through the nose or mouth.

Dr. Vaddi says there is less anesthesia necessary for this simple scope and he can see smaller nodules, and most importantly, sample the nodules and any necessary lymph nodes to send immediately for evaluation of cancer cells and possible staging. The traditional method meant samples were obtain through a long needle through the ribs. The bronchoscopy allows his team to get tissue specimens of the lunch following a chest x-ray or CT scan, to evaluate a treat growths in the airway and to evaluate possible lung cancer, a chronic cough, hoarseness or collapsed lung.

