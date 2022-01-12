SSM Health Medical Minute: Cardinal Glennon expands critical care services with new helicopter

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced their critical care services was expanded to include a brand new air medical transport.

The new helicopter will transport the nearly 20-25 neonatal and pediatric patients who need these services every single month in our area. The partnership is with PHI Air Medical and includes new state-of-the art technology and equipment which allows for expanded space within the helicopter for the specially trained flight nurses and paramedics who travel with the patients.

“We are proud of the growing role we play across our state and region,” said Andrew West, operations manager for neonatal and pediatric transport, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. “With the launch of air medical transport for our system, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon and PHI Air Medical will continue to deliver safe, compassionate, exceptional care. We are genuinely excited for what this means to the community as we continue to place our patients as the first priority – always.”

