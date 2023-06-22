LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – When your child gets hurt or needs immediate care, knowing where to take them for treatment is an important decision.

The specially trained SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital pediatricians, nurses and specialists are located within the Emergency Department of all SSM Health community hospital locations to offer parents and guardians the comfort that their child will receive the best care.

Dr. Timothy Staed, a pediatrician at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake St. Louis, says he and his team can treat anything ranging from a minor cut to something very serious.

“If they do need higher level of care, say a pediatric surgery, then we would send them to Cardinal Glennon,” he said. “But bringing your child here, we can take care of the simplest things. Ear infections, sore throats, to very complicated and life-threatening medical emergencies.”

Staed notes that about 20% of patients to the ER in general are pediatric patients, that is why SSM Health community hospitals are staffed 24/7 with Glennon pediatricians. These pediatric specialists are there because, “one of the basic pediatric mantras is children are not little adults. Their physiology is different. The medications they need are different. And certainly, just dealing with children and parents is a skill that the adult doctors don’t necessarily have and pediatricians do it all the time.”

The pediatric team at SSM Health community hospitals also cover the Labor and Delivery floors to support newborn needs.

