The pediatric cardiology department at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is a comprehensive center for children with heart defects. The program was recently ranked as one of the best cardiology and heart surgery programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

One of the many reasons for this distinction is the Cardio THRIVE program, that transitions pediatric cardiology patients into their adult program and helps pediatric patients learn how to advocate and carry forward their heart care with a team of adult cardiologists. Cardinal Glennon cardiologists team up with SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital cardiology teams to offer a continuum of support for each patient.

SLUCare pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Ugonna Nwankwo says, “under this one roof, we have both the transition program, pediatric cardiology, and also adult congenital physicians.” The Cardio THRIVE program handles a range of heart issues. Patients typically come in for a yearly checkup, depending on the severity of their condition.

The program helps patients understand their heart disease, supporting them to advocate for themselves and preparing them to handle any potential complications for the future. Nwankwo says, “we use the THRIVE program as a way to seamlessly transition them to adult congenital heart care, which then continues for the rest of their lives.”

For more information about the pediatric cardiology program, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7pm and FOX 2 News at 9pm.