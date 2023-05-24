ST. CHARLES, Mo. – One in seven men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. The survival rate is extremely high, especially if diagnosed early.

Dr. Kevin Enger, a urologist with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles, says that the recommendations for prostate cancer start at age 45.

“Beginning at age 45, all men should start with their very first PSA based on family history or ethnicity. It’s just a simple blood test your doctor can do at any time,” Enger said. “If you’re African-American or have a first-degree family relative, you should get your first PSA and prostate check through a DRE at age 40.”

He says a simple blood test is the first screening that can be done with your primary physician. Your doctor will look for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood to determine a diagnosis.

Most diagnostic tests are used to look for warning signs of prostate cancer but can’t actually confirm a diagnosis. If your doctor runs one of these tests and your results are abnormal, they will most likely recommend a prostate biopsy to confirm a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Enger says the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer can present frequent urination, especially at night, interrupted urine flow, slow stream, or burning during urination.

“If you’re staying on active surveillance, or if you are a new diagnosis, a lot of times we do what is called staging procedures,” he said. “And that can either be a CT scan, a bone scan, or depending upon your pathology and PSA, what is called a PSMA PET scan.”

To learn more about the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.