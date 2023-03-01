ST. LOUIS – SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton is the first hospital in the St. Louis region to obtain Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Certification and recently became the first hospital in the St. Louis region to obtain Core Shoulder Certification.

Annually, more than 50,000 people in the U.S. will return to their active lifestyle after having shoulder replacement surgery. Often, therapy or medication can alleviate joint pain for a period of time. But, when your pain progresses to the point that alternative treatments are no longer effective, your doctor may recommend replacement.

Dr. Greg Nelson is a fellowship-trained shoulder surgeon at SSM Health Orthopedic Institute, and he says these certifications mean the hospital incorporates the latest technologies and innovations for a level of care that strives to go above and beyond “the gold standard.” The certification is recognized by the Joint Commission as a shoulder surgery center of excellence. Patients can be confident that the team of surgeons, nurses, therapists, and anesthesia providers has developed a systematic approach to delivering the highest quality surgical care.

Dr. Nelson says that shoulder, hip and knee replacement surgery is recommended only after all other therapies and medications have been exhausted and that his team of fellowship trained physicians offer, “multi-disciplinary education and evaluation to each patient about the treatment options.” This approach allows patients to know what to expect before, during, and after surgery. Most patients will complete physical therapy, and the therapy teams collaborate with the orthopedic teams to relieve your shoulder pain and get you back to your favorite activities as quickly as possible.

“We’re constantly involved in an iterative process to improve shoulder care,” Nelson said. “And any patient who comes in the door can trust that they’re going to be receiving the very best care that the St. Louis region has to offer.”

To date, they have performed more than 1,500 shoulder replacements.

For more information and to download the shoulder replacement guide, click here.

