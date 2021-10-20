SSM Health Medical Minute: Diabetes is on the Rise in Young Adults

ST. LOUIS – According to a recent CDC report, diabetes is on the rise in young adults, and prediabetes in adults is more prevalent than ever.

Diet and lack of exercise are likely contributors to the prevalence of cases.

Clinical dietician Abby Malloy at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis says, “I’ve seen people in their 20s up to people in their 70s and 80s coming to me to try to control their blood sugar better.”

If untreated, diabetes can lead to chronic illnesses such as heart disease or kidney disease. Malloy says she works hand-in-hand with her patients to set goals, follow up and support her patients to better control glucose levels.

She’s seen patients improve with daily exercise and a healthy diet.

“That would consist of a fourth of our plate being grains or starchy vegetables, a fourth of our plate being protein and a half of our plate being nonstarchy vegetables and that provides a good balance of a safe amount of carbohydrates along with protein and fiber,” Malloy said.

“I’ve found great results in lowering that A1C and a better quality of life because we don’t have those symptoms of high blood sugar anymore.”

