ST. LOUIS – Cancer starts when cells in the body begin to grow out of control. Unlike many cancers in adults, childhood cancers are not strongly linked to lifestyle or environmental factors, but rather genetic factors such as DNA changes in cells that can take place while a child is still in the womb.

Dr. William Ferguson, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says the hospital’s Costas Center welcomes any child who has been diagnosed with cancer or is currently undergoing treatment.

Dr. Ferguson notes that parents should look for signs such as, “unusual bruising, changes in color, being paler than usual, aches, pains that can’t be explained. If you see swelling or pain that’s getting worse, and you don’t have a good explanation, it may not be cancer, but it might be something important.”

Depending on the type of cancer and your child’s age and health, the disease can have various effects on the body. Cancers in children can be heard to recognize right away because early symptoms mirror common illnesses and injuries. Ferguson says that persistent symptoms should be addressed with your child’s doctor.

While a diagnosis can be scary and devastating, Dr. Ferguson says the cure rate for all childhood cancers is about 85%. And Cardinal Glennon deploys advanced clinical skill and cutting-edge technology to treat all types of cancers. He says there are exceptions, but childhood cancers tent to respond better to certain treatments such as chemotherapy.

He says there are new developments in treatment that are giving doctors, patients and their families hope.

“We’re now at the point where we can take someone’s own immune system and either augment how well it works or actually engineer some of the immune system cells to attack a tumor,” he said. “With this sophisticated analysis, we’re becoming more and more able to say, okay, here’s something that can stop the growth of the tumor and work with the other modalities to cure them.”

U.S. News & World Report ranked SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital as a 2023-2024 top hospital for pediatric oncology in the country.

