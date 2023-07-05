ST. LOUIS – Ensuring expired and unused prescription medications are properly disposed can help ensure our water supply remain clean from harmful drugs.

“Sixty-seven percent of heroin users started by misusing prescription pain medications,” said Nicole Garrison, the supervisor of community pharmacy for SSM Health. “So, I think that we have an obligation to help this right in our own community by starting with our medicine cabinets right at home.”

Drug take back programs can be offered in your community via MedDrop collection sites and kiosks administered by local hospitals, as well as fire and police departments.

Garrison says that even county offices will have them. But what if those services are not available?

“Deterra is a good product that we have been using a lot. So, what that entails is you simply mix your medication into the pouch and it contains a pod in there and when you mix the water with it, the pod releases this carbon substance that actually deactivates the medication and renders it useless and inert.”

Most SSM Health facilities offer Deterra for free.

To learn more or to find out about SSM Health pharmacy services, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.