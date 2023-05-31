ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Nearly 13% of women in the United States will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection is a key factor, especially for women who have high-risk factors like family history.

It is recommended women start their mammograms at age 40 unless they have a known family risk, and then starting earlier is recommended.

“We want to catch disease before it happens or, if we can, catch it as soon as it happens, when it’s in early stage,” Dr. Daniel Cohen, a radiologist with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, said. “This is what in medicine we call the win-win, because it’s better for the patients, because we find the disease early, and then you don’t have to undergo as advanced therapies or trauma from the therapy itself. And it’s also great for society, because the cost of care is lower when we treat disease earlier.”

What helps with early detection is booking your mammogram appointment at a center that offers 3D mammography. When used for breast cancer screening, 3D mammogram machines create 3D images and standard 2D images.

Studies show that combining 3D mammograms with standard mammograms reduces the need for additional imaging and slightly increases the number of cancers detected during screening.

The technology of 3D not only helps doctors find smaller cancers, but it also reduces false positives as well. 3D mammography is more accurate in detecting breast cancers early and is particularly useful for screening women with dense breast tissue.

The technology allows the physician to better distinguish masses or tissues that might be cancerous from health breast tissue.

“Currently, for SSM in St. Charles, we have immediate availability. There has been a backlog for many health systems related to the COVID pandemic, but most of the health systems are working through that, and we’re doing a good job of trying to recover from that sort of gap in care.”

To learn more or to book an appointment, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 at 9 p.m.