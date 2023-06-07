ST. CHARLES, Mo. – With the legalization of recreational marijuana in both Missouri and Illinois, and in many other states across the U.S., doctors want to warn about the impact of smoking marijuana.

A recent study looked at how smoking marijuana effects the heart.

Dr. Ali Ziaee, a cardiologist with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, says the study reviewed the risks associated with smoking marijuana.

“Unfortunately, that hasn’t been tied to a public education push,” he said. “As a result, I think patients may underestimate the potential toxic effects of marijuana on the heart.”

Ongoing studies show moderate use of marijuana may lead to an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, or other cardiovascular events.

“There are lung function tests, there are chest x-rays, there are CAT scans of the lungs,” Ziaee said. “There are stress tests that we can perform, and that’ll give us a little bit more objective evidence in terms of whether marijuana is affecting their heart.”

Young adults may be more susceptible to the acute effects of marijuana, including increased heart rate and blood pressure. People with a family history of heart disease should also be cautious.

“If you have a preexisting heart condition and you’re smoking marijuana, my advice would be for that patient to quit,” Ziaee said.

