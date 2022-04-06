ST. CHARLES, Mo. – It is estimated that 50 million adults in the U.S. have osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis of the hip and knees occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the end of the bones wears down over time. New research says the amount of physical activity is not linked with the development of osteoarthritis in the knee.

Dr. David Shervin, an orthopedic surgeon at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, says researchers found that moderate, whole-body physical activity in sports, walking, or cycling, was not associated with knee osteoarthritis. He says exercise can help reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis as improving the musculature around a joint and controlling movement can more evenly distribute the stresses placed on the joint.

Dr. Shervin also says that physical movement and weight loss can go a long way toward reducing pain and stiffness from osteoarthritis which generally develops due to risk factors associated with age, gender, obesity, and genetics.

