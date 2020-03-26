SSM Health Medical Minute – Expecting moms can expect home-like environment at DePaul Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Family Birthplace at SSM Health DePaul Hospital has renovated its labor and delivery rooms designed to provide moms-to-be with a peaceful, modern environment to welcome their newest addition to the family.

“We found that patients were wanting a home-like atmosphere, a comfortable, relaxing environment,” said Amanda Gruen, RN, and director of the Family Birthplace at SSM Health DePaul Hospital.

The Family Birthplace offers a welcome alternative to traditional hospital delivery. All phases of childbirth, LDRP, labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum procedures take place in the same specially designed private suite. A quiet, private room offers a peaceful environment that allows mom and family to bond with the newest family member and gets plenty of rest.

“Also in the rooms, we created an area where the families can sleep in the room so mom can have support while she is here," Gruen said. "We added bigger TVs and renovated the bathrooms to create a spa-like atmosphere within the rooms with space for them to bring items from home to make them feel more comfortable.”

Rooming-in ensures that the baby can stay in the room with the family and not have to back and forth to the nursery.

A more patient-centered focus is the mission.

“We want to build relationships," Gruen said. "We want to focus on the needs of the patient to give them the best experience here.”

In addition to the room renovations, DePaul Hospital moved their Level II nursery onto the Labor and Delivery floor so that the nursey would be closer to moms.

This is unique to DePaul Hospital and our community.

“We have a Level II nursery here so that creates an environment for special care in case the baby needs an additional level of care, mom can go to the nursery and spend time with her baby in a room with a recliner, have a comfortable rocker to be right next to the bed and touch her baby," Gruen said.

In the event the baby has to stay at the hospital after mom is discharged, the Level II nursery provides space where moms can stay in the room with their child in the nursery, and not have to go home. This helps to build critical bonds with their child while also learning what they need to learn before they go home with their baby.

Feedback has been very positive.

“Patients tell us they really like the new atmosphere and the new rooms," Gruen said. "They appreciate that we have taken their feedback and listened to our patients and the community we serve and are meeting the needs of our community.”

To learn more about the Family Birthplace experience, click here.